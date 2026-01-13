Left Menu

MNS Chief Alleges Electoral Bribery Amid Maharashtra Civic Polls

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray accused Maharashtra's ruling coalition of bribing voters and opposition candidates to withdraw nominations in upcoming civic elections. He also highlighted the purported murder of an MNS office-bearer amidst these tensions and questioned the moral implications of such transactions on the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST
MNS Chief Alleges Electoral Bribery Amid Maharashtra Civic Polls
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Thane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, the Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has made serious allegations against the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking at a rally alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Thackeray accused the coalition of bribing voters and opposition candidates to retract nominations in the upcoming local body elections.

Thackeray asserted that the BJP is distributing money, while aides of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are ostensibly attempting to seize these bribes. He expressed disbelief at the alleged distribution of Rs 5,000 per vote, which contradicts claims of development made by the government.

According to Thackeray, an MNS office-bearer in Solapur was reportedly killed over disputes related to nomination withdrawal. Presenting candidates for the Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane polls, he revealed that substantial sums were offered to deter them from contesting, with offers being refused across the board.

Thackeray lamented the lack of oversight and regulation on such practices and expressed skepticism toward seeking redress through legal channels. His allegations follow news of seven Shinde faction candidates winning uncontested in the Thane Municipal elections, heightening questions over the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
2
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
3
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India
4
Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026