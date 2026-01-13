MNS Chief Alleges Electoral Bribery Amid Maharashtra Civic Polls

Raj Thackeray, the Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has made serious allegations against the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking at a rally alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Thackeray accused the coalition of bribing voters and opposition candidates to retract nominations in the upcoming local body elections.

Thackeray asserted that the BJP is distributing money, while aides of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are ostensibly attempting to seize these bribes. He expressed disbelief at the alleged distribution of Rs 5,000 per vote, which contradicts claims of development made by the government.

According to Thackeray, an MNS office-bearer in Solapur was reportedly killed over disputes related to nomination withdrawal. Presenting candidates for the Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane polls, he revealed that substantial sums were offered to deter them from contesting, with offers being refused across the board.

Thackeray lamented the lack of oversight and regulation on such practices and expressed skepticism toward seeking redress through legal channels. His allegations follow news of seven Shinde faction candidates winning uncontested in the Thane Municipal elections, heightening questions over the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)