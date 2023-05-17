Left Menu

AIADMK provides financial support to over 300 debilitated workers of Anna Labour Union in Tamil Nadu

A total of Rs 3.10 crore was distributed at a rate of Rs 1 lakh each as a family welfare fund to the 310 weak employees who were members of the Anna Labour Union.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday provided financial support of over Rs 3 crore to more than 300 debilitated Anna Labour Union members on Wednesday in Chennai. A total of Rs 3.10 crore was distributed at a rate of Rs 1 lakh each as a family welfare fund to the 310 weak employees who were members of the Anna Labour Union.

The event was organised on behalf of the AIADMK, with the initiative of providing financial assistance to 310 debilitated Anna Labour Union workers in the interest of family welfare at a private marriage hall, adjacent to the AIADMK Headquarters in Chennai. The members who participated in the event were the Anna Trade Union Council State Secretary R. Kamala Kannan, the State District Executives and the senior members of AIADMK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

