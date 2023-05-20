Left Menu

TechnipFMC to invest USD 150 Mn to set up facility in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:16 IST
TechnipFMC, a leading technology provider to traditional and new energies industry, will be investing USD 150 Million (Rs 1,250 crore) to set up its software Global Delivery Centre and Precision Engineering Manufacturing Facility.

A tweet by Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao who is currently touring USA seeking investments into the state, said it is expected to create 2,500 jobs in engineering and 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing facility.

''Delighted to announce that @TechnipFMC, a French American Oil and Gas giant selects Hyderabad as a key hub for their software Global Delivery Center & Precision Engineering Manufacturing Facility, creating 2,500 jobs in engineering and 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing facility The investment of over $150M (Rs 1,250 Crore) with an export value of $650M (Rs. 5,400 Crores), is a major boost to Hyderabad and a testimony to the city's potential,'' KTR tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

