Delhi: Woman doctor duped of Rs 4.5 crore via Skype calls, case registered

Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police unit has registered a case against a cyber crime con for allegedly cheating a woman doctor of Rs 4.5 crore in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Dr Poonam Rajput.

Officials said that the accused orchestrated the entire scam by taking the woman on 'Skype' calls. Giving details, the police said that the victim was informed that her parcel had been seized from FedEx, where 140 gm of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) was found apart from her passport, banking document, and shoes and that the parcel was booked on April 21 from Mumbai to Taiwan.

"The victim received the first call from the cybercrime sleuths on May 5," added the police. The police said that the woman doctor has mentioned in her complaint that multiple people posed as police officials from Mumbai's Andheri Police Station, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, customs officials, Narcotics officials, and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official.

As per the police, the crooks made the victim believe that she has to break her fixed deposits for seizure and verification as 23 accounts were opened using the same KYC. "The crooks made the victim believe that she has to break her fixed deposits (FD) for seizure and verification as her KYC was compromised, and 23 accounts were opened using the same KYC out of which some accounts were involved in money laundering," said the police.

"The crooks said to the victim that the amount had to be transferred to RBI for verification as it was suspected as proceeds of crimes and after the verification, the amount would be sent back to the victim," added the police. The police said that to make the matter believable a letter from RBI and a complaint on the letterhead of Mumbai Police were also sent to the woman.

"Delhi Police is yet to trace the Skype Calls and unearth those behind the nexus," added the officials. Based on the complaints of the victim a case under sections 420, 468, 471, 389, 170, and 120 B Indian Penal Code has been registered, said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

