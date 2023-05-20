Kerala Class 10 topper who died in road mishap before result declaration saves 6 lives through organ donation

A Class 10 topper who died in a road accident before the declaration of results in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has donated his organs and saved the lives of six patients. Bineesh Kumar and Rajanish agreed to donate the organs of their 16-year-old son, BR Sarang.

Sarang, a student of Government Boys HSS, Attingal, died while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an accident, which happened on May 6. He passed away, Wednesday morning before the SSLC results were announced, in which he secured a full A+, without any help of grace marks. Earlier on Friday, State's General Education Minister V Sivankutty also got emotional while he was announcing SSLC results at a press conference.

During the press briefing, the minister broke down in tears when he mentioned that the top grade was scored by Sarang, who recently died in an accident. "The class X student Sarang, who died in an accident in Thiruvananthapuram has secured full A plus grade for all subjects without grace marks," Sivankutty had said.

He said that the family's decision to donate organs will encourage the society for social service. Sarang was injured in an accident near Kunanthukonam bridge in Vadakkottukav on May 6, while he was travelling in an autorickshaw with his mother. (ANI)

