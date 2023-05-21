Left Menu

Bharat Gaurav Tourist train flags off for Jyotirlinga Yatra from Kolkata

According to the officials, the train leaving Kolkata station will run via Rampurhat, Pakur, Sahibganj, Bhagalpur and Kiul routes in Eastern Railway for the tour of Jyotirlingas at Ujjain, Vishvamitri, Veraval, Dwarka, Nashik and also the famous pilgrimage at Sainagar Shirdi and return to Kolkata in the night of 31.5.2023.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:13 IST
Bharat Gaurav Tourist train flags off for Jyotirlinga Yatra from Kolkata
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IRCTC's first Bharat Gaurav tourist train on Saturday embarked on the 'Jyotirlinga Yatra' from Kolkata railway station. The special tourist train shall cover five Jyotirlingas--Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageshwar and Trimbakeshwar along with the Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur, said Eastern Railway official. The train commenced the spiritual journey on Saturday from Kolkata station. It will continue the pilgrim experience for 11 nights and 12 days, added the official.

On April 29, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, Kishan Reddy flagged off the "Ganga Pushkarala Yatra: Puri - Kasi - Ayodhya" Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad Railway Station. The train was flagged off from Platform No.10. SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain along with other IRCTC and railway officials joined the minister at the flag-off.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, "We received many requests to allot special trains for Ganga Pushkarala. However, we decided to introduce Bharat Gaurav trains." The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative of "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023