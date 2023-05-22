Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM slams BJP's claims about absence of cows at 'gauthans' in state

In Gauthans, vermicompost, super-compost, super-compost plus and other products are being produced on a large scale from cow dung purchased under the Godhan Nyay Yojana by women groups.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:25 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's claims about the absence of cows at gauthans (cow shelters) in the state. Speaking at 'Bharose ka Sammelan' programme in his constituency Patan in Durg district, the Chief Minister said," Today more than 350,000 families are improving their economic condition by selling cow dung and making vermicompost. They (BJP leaders and workers) are visiting 'gauthans' and claiming that there are no cattle at these shelters".

"People of Chhattisgarh know that in summer cattle are left to graze outside in the afternoon," the CM added. In Gauthans, vermicompost, super-compost, super-compost plus and other products are being produced on a large scale from cow dung purchased under the Godhan Nyay Yojana by women groups.

According to the state government in September last year, construction of gauthans is being done at a rapid pace in the villages for efficient livestock management and conservation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

