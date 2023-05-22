SC to list plea filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging Calcutta HC's order allowing central agencies to quiz him

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on Friday a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging the Calcutta High Court order which allowed Central agencies to quiz him relating to a recruitment scam. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol agreed to list on Friday a plea by Abhishek Banerjee.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before the top court and sought an urgent hearing. The lawyer said that probe agencies have called Banerjee for questioning to Darjeeling for nine hours.

He said that any date this week may be granted. The lawyer also said that the petitioner is also appealing against the costs imposed against him. Calcutta High Court last Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Thereafter CBI issued summon against Banerjee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment scam in West Bengal. Banerjee has questioned the probe agency's decision to summon him on short notice. After being questioned for over nine hours by CBI on Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee said that the quizzing by the probe agency was a waste of each other's time.

"I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," TMC MP said. Banerjee also alleged that this is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the backdrop of his recently launched Jono Sanjog Yatra, which will resume again on May 22.

"In the name of investigation, they are harassing me. They want to hamper my Jan Sanjog Yatra. This is done by BJP," he said, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the central agency. He further said that, however, CBI does not interrogate BJP leaders who are involved in many scams.

Launching a strong attack at the Centre, he said, "I will not be a pet dog of Delhi. They (BJP) are not able to suppress us." Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. (ANI)

