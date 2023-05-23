Left Menu

G-20 delegates witness Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life journey through digital light and sound show at Gateway of India

A special digital light and sound show was also screened on the walls of the Gateway of India, the show provided a glimpse of the history of Maharashtra depicting the valour of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life journey.

Delegates from G-20's 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group on Monday visited Mumbai's iconic monument Gateway of India and Taj palace hotel. Delegates witnessed an enthralling performance by folk artists, dahi handi, traditional dhol and cultural Marathi Lavani.

A special digital light and sound show was also screened on the walls of the Gateway of India, the show provided a glimpse of the history of Maharashtra depicting the valour of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life journey. Delegates who came from different countries hit the floor with traditional dance and played Dhols and Tashas. The G20 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting concluded on Monday.

The meeting focussed on aspects related to emerging science, technology and innovation, challenges associated with effective and inclusive policy and governance, and establishing finance mechanisms to support national and regional Blue Economy endeavours. A side event "Ocean 20 Dialogue" was also organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Mumbai. Panel discussions were held on topics related to emerging technologies to facilitate sustainability in the maritime domain, ocean governance, building capacities to facilitate sustainable ocean practices and equitable distribution of benefits from traditional and new blue economy sectors. (ANI)

