Kalpataru Power Transmission rechristened as Kalpataru Projects International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday announced changing its name to Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.

The name was changed after the receipt of approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities including Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a company statement said.

The name change is effective from May 22, 2023 and the company will henceforth operate under the name Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), it stated.

Over the past four decades, Kalpataru has established itself as one of the most valuable brands in the EPC (engineering procurement construction) sector.

With the strategic amalgamation of JMC Projects (India) Limited with KPTL, the company has emerged as one of India’s large listed diversified engineering and construction companies with extensive global presence along diversified business segments across power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban infra.

The company’s order book, including L1 is at an all-time high of around Rs 50,000 crore.

''The name change...unifies our visibility of well-diversified EPC businesses with an increasing portfolio of global projects. It echoes our commitment to all our stakeholders and our ability to create value while aligning our identity,'' , Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

