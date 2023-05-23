Kerala doctor murder: National Commission for Women constitutes committee to probe killing

The National Commission for Women has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the killing of a 23-year-old doctor who was allegedly stabbed to death at a hospital in Kottarakkara, Kerala by a patient who was brought there by police for treatment. House surgeon Dr Vandana, 23, was stabbed to death by the accused, S Sandeep, 42, in the hospital earlier this month.

According to an official statement, the bereaved family of the victim, having expressed their dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala Police, approached the Commission, seeking intervention in the matter. "Further, the family has made allegations of a potential cover-up by the police department. Therefore, the Commission's two-member inquiry committee headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the state on May 25 for a thorough inquiry to address these concerns," the statement said.

"The team will be interacting with the family of the victim, the investigating officers assigned to the case, as well as senior officials from both the police department and the hospital where the deceased doctor was posted," it added. The Commission, upon taking cognizance of the incident, had written to the Director General of Police, Kerala, for a thorough investigation into the matter.

"The Commission had also sought a detailed report in the matter; however, the Commission is yet to receive the aforementioned report from the Kerala Police," the statement said. Women workers of the Congress party observed a protest against the murder of Dr Vandana Das while she was on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk hospital.

Earlier on May 11, a representation of doctors under the leadership of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raising certain demands over the protection of health workers after a doctor was murdered. The Kerala government approved an ordinance that seeks to ensure workplace safety in healthcare facilities.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to promulgate the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012. (ANI)

