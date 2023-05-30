Rain, gales blow painted storks’ nests away in AP village, 20 chicks die

As many as 20 painted stork chicks fell to their death at Veerapuram village in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathyasai district after their nests were blown away due to heavy rain and gales.

Nearly 20 nests were blown away during the gales on Monday, eight from one tree and six each from another two, leading to the deaths of the 20 chicks and injuries to some more of the birds, a forest official said on Tuesday. Officials managed to gather 15 fallen chicks and a few more grown up ones to treat them for their injuries.

The forest officials entrusted the injured birds to a veterinarian who applied ointment and tied bandages around the wounds. Following their recovery, some grown-up birds flew away while a few others, including some chicks, are still recuperating, Sri Sathyasai District DFO Ravindranath Reddy told PTI on Tuesday.

Officials not only treated the baby birds but also fed them small fishes. Out of the 15 chicks, nine flew away while six remain, he said.

According to the forest officials, up to 2,000 migratory birds, mostly painted storks, are estimated to be spending time in the two neighbouring villages of Veerapuram and Venkatapuram.

Reddy said that painted storks generally come during the winter, attracted by the water sources and leave after the season. But one flock came late and continued to stay in the region as they are nesting. These 20 chicks belonged to those latecomers.

The residents of Veerapuram village have embraced the birds and are nurturing them.

Veerapuram is a revenue village under Chilamathur mandal with no reserve forest, but the villagers have happily coexisted with these winged visitors historically.

In March, the DFO presented a freezer to the villagers to stock up some medicines to tend to migratory birds when need. The officer is also said to have given the local sarpanch a salary of sorts for six months, November to March, to supervise their welfare.

Though the forest department planned to fund the supply of fish to feed these birds, budget constraints played spoilsport with the idea of populating the water sources in the vicinity with small fish.

