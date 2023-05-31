PEPPER COPRA RATES
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 340 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P
