Left Menu

Germany, Denmark sign offshore wind power cooperation deal

Germany and Denmark have signed an agreement to connect at least 3 gigawatts of wind energy generation capacity on the Danish island of Bornholm to the mainland by the beginning of the 2030s, the German economy ministry said on Thursday. "The project creates the basis for future green electricity imports to Germany and makes our electricity supply cheaper, safer and more independent of fossil fuels," German economy minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:47 IST
Germany, Denmark sign offshore wind power cooperation deal

Germany and Denmark have signed an agreement to connect at least 3 gigawatts of wind energy generation capacity on the Danish island of Bornholm to the mainland by the beginning of the 2030s, the German economy ministry said on Thursday.

"The project creates the basis for future green electricity imports to Germany and makes our electricity supply cheaper, safer and more independent of fossil fuels," German economy minister Robert Habeck said in a statement. Under the agreement, 2 gigawatts will be transmitted to Germany and 1.2 gigawatts go to mainland Denmark, the statement said.

The transmission system operators (TSOs) 50Hertz and Energinet - of Germany and Denmark respectively - have agreed in to each bear half of the infrastructure costs of the project. Last month,

leaders from seven European Union countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, alongside non-EU countries Norway and Britain, pledged to speed up their expansion of wind farms, develop "energy islands" - or connected renewable generation sites at sea - and work on carbon capture and renewable hydrogen projects in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023