Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves for Odisha's Balasore seeking details of train accident

Tamil Nadu Ministers C, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reached Chennai Airport as they were leaving for Odisha's Balasore for a detailed enquire following the rail accident.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Ministers C, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reached Chennai Airport as they were leaving for Odisha's Balasore to enquire for details in Odisha train accident.

While interacting with media at Chennai Airport on Saturday Morning Udhayanidhi Stalin said "We are going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident"

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Saturday. The Chief Secretary informed that the death toll is currently at 233 while at least 900 people were injured and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

