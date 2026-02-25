Odisha Mines Official Nabbed With Record Cash Stash in Corruption Scandal
An Odisha Mines Department officer was arrested for corruption, with over Rs 4.27 crore seized from his properties. Deputy Director of Mines, Debabrata Mohanty, is accused of accepting bribes, exposing widespread corruption in the state. His assets include a luxurious house, gold, and significant bank holdings.
In a major breakthrough against corruption, officials arrested an Odisha Mines Department officer after discovering over Rs 4.27 crore hidden in his properties. This staggering sum was reportedly seized from the residences and offices of Deputy Director of Mines Debabrata Mohanty.
Mohanty's arrest marks the highest cash recovery by the state's Vigilance Department, surpassing a previous record of Rs 3.4 crore. Allegedly caught accepting a bribe, Mohanty's case sheds light on pervasive corruption issues.
The investigation revealed significant assets under Mohanty's name, including a luxurious Bhubaneswar house and numerous bank accounts. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been initiated as the probe continues.
