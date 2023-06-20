NGEF premises to be transformed into world-class tree park: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

The New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) premises in Bengaluru will undergo a remarkable transformation into a world-class tree park, estimated to cost Rs. 30 crores, while preserving its existing greenery, announced Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday. According to the official statement, he was speaking after watching a presentation on the development of the proposed tree park while chairing the preliminary meeting convened in this regard.

The final decision will be made after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Patil added. Out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist. Apart from this, out of the 5 industrial sheds which exist one is in dilapidated condition. The four industrial sheds which are in good condition will also be retained without making any changes, he explained.

The development of the tree park will be carried out in two phases. In phase 1A works worth 11 crores will be taken up and in phase 1B works worth 15 crores are being planned, he explained. Further, works in Phase 2 will be taken up after the completion of Phase 1A and Phase 1B, he told.

Phase 1A comprises the works of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, a sculpture court, toilet block (01), walkway (1400 mts), food court, waterfront, and elevated walkway (0.45 km). In phase 1B, an elevated walkway, child play area, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watch tower, and a toilet block will be developed. Later, phase 2 will see the construction of an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theatre.

The development will also include setting up of readymade work-space along with the Wi-Fi facility, he said. The Tree Park aims to showcase the heritage and culture of Karnataka while also highlighting the growth of NGEF, said Minister Patil.

The project's main focus is to transform it into an appealing tourist destination while preserving the existing greenery, he claimed. "The eastern part of the city has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years. There is a need to protect the lung space for the people of that part," he opined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)