U.N. nuclear watchdog head Grossi to visit Russia on Friday - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 11:51 IST
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Grossi is likely to hold talks about the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
