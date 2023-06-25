"Violence not limited to child rights...": WB BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary on Sunday said that the incidents of violence against children in West Bengal's Murshidabad is a 'serious' issue and not just limited to child or human rights but about national security. The BJP MLA said that the Central government should intervene in this matter and intelligence agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should investigate.

"I have filed a complaint regarding the whole matter against the State government and CM Mamata Banerjee. This is quite a serious issue. I demand the Central government to intervenee in this matter. Intelligence agencies like CBI and NIA should invesgate the whole matter. This issue is not limited to the child or human rights. It is about national security," she warned. The Musrshibad English Bazaar constituency MLA said that the state government has failed to protect children in West Bengal's Musrshidabad. She also claimed that bombs are being manufactured in every house in Murshidabad.

"The administration, police, state security and the state government has failed to protect children in Musrshidabad. Bombs are being manufacturing in every house in the villages of Murshidabad and in all other border areas of West Bengal. Childern are suffering badly because of this," she said. Describing an incident of bomb blast a couple of days back in her constituency the MLA said, "A couple of days back, a serious bomb blast took place in a village in my constituency. Five childern were badly injured in this, some received critical injures. I got to know about this after seeing a video in my phone. I tried my best to find those injured childern to help them out but THEY were all missing along with their families. There houses are locked. No one has any information about them. The state police is doing nothing, just worshipping their CM Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier in the day, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that its fact-finding inquiry team was not allowed by the West Bengal state election commissioner to visit and meet the "injured" children in the Murshidabad due to model code of conduct which came into force ahead of the July 8 Panchayat elections in the state. Chairperson Priyanka Kanoonga asserted that it is the responsibility of the body to ensure help and treatment to the victims. The NCPCR had on June 20 sought permission to relax restrictions on the commission's team to the state for a fact-finding inquiry. While replying to the request, the state poll body had advised that the visit of the Commission's team may be deferred till the completion of the election process. (ANI)

