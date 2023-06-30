Left Menu

IAEA chief to visit Fukushima nuclear power plant next week, Japan says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:34 IST
Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan during July 4-7 to see the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Japan plans to release the water from Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant, which was destroyed during the 2011 nuclear disaster, into the sea this summer, raising concerns in neighbouring countries.

