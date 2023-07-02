Left Menu

MP: Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 160 per kg in Raisen

If the demand for a product is less and the production is high, the price drops, Dubey said, adding that the tomato prices are high across the country and Raisen is no exception. Bari area is the highest producer of tomatoes in the district, he said, adding that the produce from the district is supplied to southern India and Nepal.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:34 IST
MP: Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 160 per kg in Raisen
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Raisen, Jul 2 (MP) The prices of tomatoes have soared to Rs 160 per kg in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, which is the biggest producer of the kitchen staple in the state, an official said on Sunday.

The prices of the kitchen staple have been hovering between Rs 120 and 150 per kg in the rest of the state.

When asked about the tomato prices reaching Rs 160, district collector Arvind Dubey attributed the rise to high demand and short supply of tomatoes. “If the demand for a product is less and the production is high, the price drops,” Dubey said, adding that the tomato prices are high across the country and Raisen is no exception. Bari area is the highest producer of tomatoes in the district, he said, adding that the produce from the district is supplied to southern India and Nepal. Meanwhile, tomato farmers have blamed the middlemen for the rise in prices.

Cultivators Ganpath Singh Kushwaha, Sitaram Kurmi and Manoj Patel claimed that middlemen purchase their produce at Rs 20 per kg and sell it to wholesalers at a high price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023