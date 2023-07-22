Uttar Pradesh gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government has given administrative and financial approval of an advance amount of Rs 100 crore as state share for the smooth operation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under the Medical Department (Family Welfare), a press note issued by the state government stated. The state government has also issued guidelines to spend this amount on various items by March 31, 2024. The appoval, however, has been given with various conditions and restrictions.

The state government has given financial approval for the expenditure on 42 standard items of social security and welfare programs, other social security and welfare programs, other insurance schemes, and the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission, the press note said. According to the provisions mentioned in the financial regulation, the government employee or officer responsible for the withdrawal of the funds will be accountable for their proper utilization and will also be held responsible in case of any loss, the press release said.

Additionally, the Director General (DG) of Family Welfare has been directed to ensure that by March 31, 2024, this amount as well as all previously allocated advance amounts have been adjusted. The DG will also be responsible for informing the government of the adjustment, the release stated. Furthermore, the government's consent will be required for any other advance payment. Adequate financial regulations will be adhered to while utilizing the fund, and the expenditure will be made for the designated purpose as specified, the release mentioned.

The accrued interest will be deposited in the treasury from the day the funds are released to the institutions till they are actually utilized by them, it added. It should be noted that under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana started by the Government of India, along with the Center, the states also provide funds on their behalf.

Apart from this central government scheme, the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana has also been launched in Uttar Pradesh. Around nine crore beneficiaries are being given free medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary through both the schemes. (ANI)

