Remove stigma that prevents individuals from seeking help for mental health: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, inaugurated the National Conference on "Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions" on Wednesday. The conference aimed to discuss the effective implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and deliberate on finding resolutions for mental health issues. The event witnessed the presence of Justice Arun Mishra, Hon’ble Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC) and other prominent dignitaries.

Dr. Pawar emphasized the significance of mental health, said “mental health is an integral part of our health as it affects all aspects of our lives. It is critically important to remove the stigma that prevents individuals from seeking the help that they need.” She praised the government's commitment to prioritizing mental health, evident through the landmark Mental Healthcare Act 2017.

“The Union govt is promoting the availability of and access to cost-effective treatment of common mental disorders since the launch of the National Tele-Mental Health service, 42 Tele-Manas cells have been established that has already recorded over 2 lakh calls”, said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar. The Minister further highlighted the government's initiatives in promoting cost-effective treatment for common mental disorders, including the integration of mental health in the flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and the establishment of 42 Tele-Manas cells providing tele-mental health services.

Dr. Pawar called for a paradigm shift in mental healthcare, advocating for community-based support over institutional limitations. She urged participants to deliberate on pressing mental health challenges in India and work towards a future where mental healthcare is accessible, affordable, inclusive, and compassionate. “Addressing mental health requires a comprehensive approach encompassing healthcare, education, public policy and social support systems”, said Justice Arun Mishra

He called for greater awareness, integration of mental health education in educational institutions and workplaces, and the allocation of more funds and resources for mental health services and research. During the conference, a book titled "Mental Health: Concern for All – In Context of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017" and a report on "Status of Implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017" were released.

The National Conference featured thematic sessions covering topics such as the challenges in implementing the Mental Healthcare Act, infrastructural aspects, human resources of mental health establishments, rights of persons with mental illness and the latest trends in critical mental health care from an international perspective. Prominent officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NHRC representatives, and members from NGOs participated in the event, demonstrating a collective commitment to address mental health challenges and promote holistic well-being for all citizens. (ANI)

