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Ashley Cole Takes the Helm at Cesena

Former England international Ashley Cole has been appointed as the new coach for Italian Serie B club Cesena. This marks Cole's debut management role, though he has gained experience coaching under notable figures like Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. Cesena dismissed Michele Mignani on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:29 IST
Ashley Cole Takes the Helm at Cesena
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former England international Ashley Cole has embarked on his first managerial journey as he takes over as head coach for Italian Serie B team, Cesena. The club announced this new appointment on Sunday, with Cole signing a deal that extends until June 30 with a potential for extension.

Previously, Cole's coaching career involved working alongside prominent figures such as Frank Lampard at Derby, Chelsea, and Everton, and under Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. Additionally, he contributed to the coaching staff for England and the Football Association, enhancing his experience post-retirement in 2019.

Cesena's decision to hire Cole follows the dismissal of former coach Michele Mignani on Saturday. The club hopes that under Cole's leadership, they can navigate their way to success in the competitive arena of Serie B.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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