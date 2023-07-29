World entering a ‘humanitarian doom loop’, warns UN food aid official
UN News | Updated: 29-07-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 03:16 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble firms, heading for first weekly gain in two months
Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk
Russia's Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden quips about poison
Russia's Lavrov has no plans to contact U.S. side during Indonesia meeting, spokeswoman says
One killed in accident at Russian uranium plant - RIA