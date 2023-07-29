Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Part of Badrinath National Highway washed away in Chamoli due to heavy rainfall

A part of Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been washed away due to the rise in the water level of the Lambagad drain owing to the heavy showers since late Friday night in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:11 IST
Part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to incessant rainfall (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A part of Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been washed away due to the rise in the water level of the Lambagad drain owing to the heavy showers since late Friday night in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday. According to Chamoli Police, 50 meters of the highway have been washed away following incessant rainfall.

"Falling debris and a rise in the water level of the Lambagad drain due to constant rainfall since Friday night have caused 50 metres of the NH-7 road to be washed away," said the Police. The road near Nandaprayag and Pursari on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris on Tuesday.

Chamoli Police shared the visuals from the spot on social media platforms, showing a huge pile of debris on the road. The Police said that the road was blocked near Navodaya Vidyalaya Peepalkoti on Badrinath National Highway due to the pile-up of debris.

Earlier, traffic was affected after a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway was damaged due to rainfall near Gauchar town in Chamoli district. Following the breach, officials from the departments concerned rushed to restore the road for traffic at the earliest.

"The National Highway near Gauchar, Kameda was blocked due to a breach spanning about 70 metres of the road. The departments concerned and executive bodies are working on a war footing to restore normal traffic movement on the road as soon as possible," an official had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

