Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in blast in Krishnagiri firecracker factory godown

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the  Pazhayapettai area.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 14:50 IST
Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in blast in Krishnagiri firecracker factory godown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were found dead and several were sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning. Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the  Pazhayapettai area.

The blaze spread to nearby shops and houses. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

"As many as seven people have been declared dead and the few others injured have been taken to a nearby Government hospital for treatment," said Thakore. Thakore later said that one more person had died in the mishap.

The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in the Virudhunagar district on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023