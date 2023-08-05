"Ek Samvidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan was implemented": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that 'Ek Samvidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan' was fully implemented on August 5, 2019. "It is a historic day. On 5th August 2019, 'Ek Samvidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan' was fully implemented," CM Dhami said.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, soon after the second term of the PM Modi-led government began. "Its credit goes to PM Modi. Under his leadership, Article 370 was abrogated and a new chapter of the country began. People had been waiting for this chapter since independence," CM added.

He further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I express gratitude to the PM that under his leadership, the country truly became one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari." August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. The union government revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya.

How can a provision (Article 370), which was specifically mentioned as a temporary provision in the Constitution, become permanent after the tenure of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly came to an end in 1957, asked the bench. The bench contended that the Parliament could not have declared itself to be the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir in order to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370 as Article 354 of the Constitution does not authorise such an exercise of power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)