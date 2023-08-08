Left Menu

AIIMS New Delhi urges Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to enhance feeder bus services to hospital

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has raised a pressing concern regarding the commuting challenges faced by thousands of patients, attendants, and staff visiting the institution daily. Recognizing the indispensable role of Delhi Metro in facilitating transportation to AIIMS, the institution has appealed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to augment the feeder bus service for better last-mile connectivity.

ANI | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:00 IST
AIIMS New Delhi urges Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to enhance feeder bus services to hospital
AIIMS,New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has raised a pressing concern regarding the commuting challenges faced by thousands of patients, attendants, and staff visiting the institution daily. Recognizing the indispensable role of Delhi Metro in facilitating transportation to AIIMS, the institution has appealed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to augment the feeder bus service for better last-mile connectivity. With approximately 40-50,000 individuals commuting to AIIMS each day, the majority of whom rely on Delhi Metro services, the need for convenient transportation from the metro stations to the AIIMS campuses has become evident. Presently, AIIMS is accessible from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station, both of which are significant entry points for visitors.

However, AIIMS Campus is distributed across three different land parcels, namely Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar, and Raj Nagar. As a result, those arriving via Delhi Metro are faced with a considerable distance to walk or the challenge of finding alternative modes of transport like autorickshaws, etc., to reach their intended destinations. This ordeal is particularly burdensome for the frail and ill patients visiting AIIMS, despite the comfortable air-conditioned metro ride. Within the AIIMS Campus, electric carts have been provided to ease the movement of patients and staff. Regrettably, this convenience is not extended from the Metro Station to the various AIIMS New Delhi Campuses.

In response to this issue, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS,  appealed to Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, for his kind attention and cooperation. Dr. Srinivas seeks DMRC's support in enhancing the feeder bus service, preferably by introducing air-conditioned electric low-floor buses, from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station to the surrounding campuses of AIIMS New Delhi, including Ansari Nagar, Masjid Moth, and Raj Nagar. The proposed improvement in the feeder bus service aims to address the acute inconvenience faced by patients and staff during their commute, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey from the metro stations to the AIIMS premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023