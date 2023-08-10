Left Menu

Locals rescue 18-feet long python from tea garden in Assam's Nagaon

A group of locals rescued the python with the help of forest officials. Later, it was released at Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon District by locals with the help of forest staff.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:05 IST
Locals rescued an 18-feet long python from a tea garden in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday. According to the reports, locals spotted a big python at the Balijuri tea garden area and immediately informed local forest officials and local environmentalists.

A group of locals rescued the python with the help of forest officials. Later, it was released at Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon District by locals with the help of forest staff.(ANI)

