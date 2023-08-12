Business briefs
- India
GE Power India has received an order worth Rs 62.5 crore from Steag Energy Services India.
The order is for renovation and modernization (R&M) of Unit -3 Boiler of 4X600 MW Thermal Power Plant of Vedanta Limited (End Customer) at Jharsuguda, Odisha, a company filing stated. * * * * * * AmpIn Energy Transition signs PPA for 2.8MWp solar power * AmpIn Energy Transition on Saturday said it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JCAPCPL to supply 2.8 MWp of solar energy in Jamshedpur.
AmpIn Energy Transition will install solar panels for JCAPCPL with a capacity of 2.8 MWp. This will help JCAPCPL to reduce its carbon footprint, a statement said.
