Rajasthan: CM Gehlot clears plan to set up Cybercrime Investigation Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday cleared a proposal to set up a Cybercrime Investigation Centre at Rajasthan Police Acedemy, the state government informed through an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The move assumes significance, coming at a time when the Gehlot government has been under attack from the Opposition over rising incidents of crime against women. In the latest such incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The charred remains of the minor were recovered from a coal furnace.

The BJP, which is the principal Opposition player in the state, laid into the Congress government over the spate of crimes against women and even sent a fact-finding team to the district in the wake of the horrific incident. Further, according to the official statement, police officers at the Cybercrime Investigation Centre will be skilled in research to deal with the growing cybercrimes.

The centre will also rope in experts — cyber security professionals, legal experts, researchers and industry representatives — for proper sensitisation and training to deal with cybercrime cases, the statement informed further. Besides, a 400-metre-long synthetic athletic track with eight lanes will be constructed for players at the Rajasthan Police Academy stadium at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, according to the statement.

Gehlot had proper construction of the track while presenting the state Budget earlier this year. Meanwhile, police said that a minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

