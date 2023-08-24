Left Menu

"Proud moment for every Indian," Suvendu Adhikari on Chandrayaan-3's success

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Wednesday that Chandrayaan 3's successful soft landing on the moon's south pole is a proud moment for every Indian. He celebrated Chandrayaan's success with other BJP MLAs in Kolkata.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:24 IST
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Wednesday that Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the moon's south pole is a proud moment for every Indian. He celebrated Chandrayaan's success with other BJP MLAs in Kolkata. "It is a proud moment for every Indian. Full credit goes to ISRO and scientists. They are the real heroes. More than 50 BJP MLAs and other people gathered here and we celebrated (the ISRO's feat)," Suvendu Adhikari said.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon, making India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. It has also earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

After the lander module touched down the moon, ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

