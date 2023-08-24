Left Menu

China stocks close up on dip-buying, improved sentiment

** Foreign investors bought a net 3.2 billion yuan ($439.71 million) of Chinese shares on the day, snapping a 13-day selling streak. ** In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 3.7% and mainland Chinese property developers added 3.3%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:34 IST
China stocks rebounded on Thursday as some investors bought the dip following recent slumps, while a rally in broader Asian markets also helped sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.7% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.5%.

** Asian share markets rallied after blockbuster results from tech darling Nvidia boosted Wall Street overnight and a retreat in U.S. bond yields eased pressure on borrowing costs globally. A round of soft surveys on manufacturing had also revived hopes central banks were done tightening. ** "It's a good time for long-term investors to buy Chinese stocks, especially as current valuation is low and attractive," said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

** Yang said the authorities were likely to introduce more measures to support economic recovery and boost investor sentiment for the capital market. ** China's securities regulator unveiled a package of measures on Friday aimed at reviving a faltering stock market.

** Artificial intelligence-related shares gained, after Nvidia far exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue forecast on Wednesday and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock, sending its shares soaring after market hours. ** Shares in media, semiconductors rose more than 1.5% each, while liquor makers also jumped 2.8%.

** Chinese aquaculture-related stocks surged, as Japan on Thursday started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan. ** Dahu Aquaculture Co jumped 10%, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co soared 20%, both hitting their daily upper limits.

** Construction engineering shares slumped 4.8%. ** Foreign investors bought a net 3.2 billion yuan ($439.71 million) of Chinese shares on the day, snapping a 13-day selling streak.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 3.7% and mainland Chinese property developers added 3.3%. ** Food delivery giant Meituan surged 7.4% ahead of its earnings report later on the day as investors expected a surge in the firm's revenue. ($1 = 7.2775 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

