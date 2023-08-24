Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption mandate: Power Minister R K Singh

The New and Renewable Energy Ministry will soon seek the Union Cabinet's approval for a mandate on the use of green hydrogen in different industries.

As per the consumption mandate, various industries especially petroleum, steel and fertilizers, would be mandated to consume a certain proportion of green hydrogen.

At present, various industries use hydrogen produced mostly using energy from fossil fuel-based sources.

''Basically that (green hydrogen consumption) mandate fixation is in process. By and large, we have had the discussions and we have come up with some figures, and we will go to the Cabinet soon,'' Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said at the BNEF Summit here.

''We have had discussions with the concerned ministries on this,'' he said, adding that most ministries want the mandates to be small to start with, ''but I want a larger mandate for obvious reasons''.

The minister explained that the government amended the Energy Conservation Act, which gives power to the government to lay down mandates for changing the feedstock from fossil to non-fossil.

''So I can mandate fertilizer, petroleum (industries) etc. For instance, I can ask fertilizer and petroleum (units) that you are using grey hydrogen or ammonia and a certain percentage of that has to be green from this year onwards. Gradually escalating it so that 100 per cent of that is green hydrogen,'' he said.

At present the ministry is debating with stakeholders the issue of the proportion of green hydrogen for industries.

This assumes significance in view of the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched by the government earlier this year.

On 4th January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore from FY24 to FY30. The overarching objective of the mission is to make India a global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The mission is expected to reduce Rs 1 lakh crore worth of fossil fuel imports and nearly 50 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions by 2030. Earlier speaking at the Summit, Director Essar Capital Prashant Ruia said that the government has taken a lot of initiatives to boost renewables in the country which includes production-linked incentives schemes, subsidies and other incentives.

''But the challenge is price differential between fossil fuel-based energy and green energy which is more expensive. But this can be addressed with technology and innovation,'' he said.

Director, Serentica Renewables Pratik Agarwal stated that Serentica is focusing on developing end-to-end customer solutions for C&I segment and decarbonising their power needs with true round-the-clock renewable energy, which is completely different from standalone wind and solar projects.

''RTC (round the clock) projects demand a comprehensive approach. We are not just talking about capacity; it's all about ensuring a continuous energy supply. From designing and integrating diverse technologies to efficiently balancing the inherent variability of wind and solar sources brings unique challenges,'' he said.

It is an exciting time for the industry and we are ready to play a vital role in shaping a sustainable and green-powered future, he added.

The minister also talked about unprecedented power demand growth of 21 per cent in the month of August saying that this is giving him stress but he likes the challenge. Singh said, ''Demand in this month (August) is 21 per cent more than the corresponding month last year. In July, the demand was more than 9 per cent than July last year. In April-June, the (power) demand grew by 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y.'' The demand in FY23 was 6.3 per cent more than the demand in FY22 and the demand in FY22 was 6.7 per cent more than the demand in FY21, he informed.

''If I (power) don't grow then the growth of the country will slow down. So, I have to grow and I am growing. I am adding capacities and I have to keep adding capacities,'' he said.

He said that the maximum power demand has hit 2,34,000 MW (on August 17).

