Asansol people missed live moon landing telecast due to power cut, rues Bengal BJP MLA

West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday complained of extensive power outages in her Asansol constituency, claiming that residents of some parts of the assembly segment couldnt watch the live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moons south pole two days back due to power cuts.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:01 IST
West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday complained of extensive power outages in her Asansol constituency, claiming that residents of some parts of the assembly segment couldn't watch the live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole two days back due to ''power cuts''. Denying the allegation as ''untrue'', state Power Minister Aroop Biswas said West Bengal ''tops the chart'' in electricity generation across the country.

''There has been an extensive power cut in my area. Even on the Chandrayaan 3 landing day, many people could not watch TV due to power cuts. What is the government doing to ensure continuous supply of electricity in Asansol constituency,'' Paul said in the assembly.

Reacting to the allegation, Biswas said the state government ensures continuous power supply except in unavoidable circumstances.

''Maybe, the honourable MLA doesn't spend much time in her constituency. Maybe, that is why she is not aware of the ground reality. Bengal tops the chart across the country in power production,'' the minister said.

Noted economist and BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri said that the statement about Bengal at the top of the chart in power generation is ''wrong''.

In a giant leap, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four. India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

