Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, "For the first time in the country Tata Cummins and Jharkhand government's Industrial department have taken such a step. Now vehicles will work on hydrogen. Its manufacturing work will be held in Jharkhand. This will be used in the whole country. This decision of Jharkhand is like a milestone for the rising concerns on the environment."

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:56 IST
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In order to mitigate the rising pollution level caused by vehicles, the Jharkhand government on Friday inked a pact with TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (TGESPL), a joint venture between Tata Motors and Cummins Inc, USA to set up the country's "first" hydrogen fuel project in Jamshedpur. Expressing contentment Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced that Tata Motors, Tata Cummins and Jharkhand Government's Industrial department have come together for the first time in the country and taken an initiative to produce hydrogen vehicles.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, "For the first time in the country Tata Cummins and Jharkhand government's Industrial department have taken such a step. Now vehicles will work on hydrogen. Its manufacturing work will be held in Jharkhand. This will be used in the whole country. This decision of Jharkhand is like a milestone for the rising concerns on the environment." Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed that a lot of concerns have been raised regarding Green Energy in the whole world.

He said, "We are trying to address the concerns of Green Energy through this development." An investment of over Rs 350 crore will be made over the next few years by TCPL GES to produce fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions including Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, Battery Electric Vehicle Systems, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Systems, and Fuel Delivery Systems in state-of-the-art production facility, the company said.

Like all other Cummins facilities, the TCPL GES site will comply with lean, clean and green manufacturing operations. The plant is expected to commence production in 2024 in a phased manner. As per current plans, the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine will roll out first followed by the Battery Electric Components and Fuel Delivery System-related products, the release said. This collaboration demonstrates the State Government's commitment to India's Panchamrit Tatva to combat climate change and aligns with the Jharkhand Government's vision of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

"Jharkhand will be one of the first states in India to open the doors for manufacturing advanced technology products for the commercial vehicle industry in India, which will contribute to reducing the nation's carbon footprint," said Soren.(ANI)

