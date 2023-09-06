Kremlin says Putin spoke to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince - RIA
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the state news agency RIA reported.
The men hailed the high level of cooperation by the OPEC+ oil producers, Interfax added.
