Left Menu

Tata Steel, ABB India partner to co-develop technology to reduce carbon footprint in steel making

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:28 IST
Tata Steel, ABB India partner to co-develop technology to reduce carbon footprint in steel making
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Automation company ABB India and Tata Steel have partnered to jointly work on technologies for reducing the carbon footprint of steel production.

The steelmaker has a medium-term target to reduce carbon emissions to less than two tonnes of Co2 per tonne of crude steel in its Indian operations by 2025, ABB India said in a statement.

''Tata Steel Ltd and ABB India have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a project and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production,'' the statement said.

Under the MoU, the two companies will focus on system-level assessments of Tata Steel's manufacturing plants and production facilities for evaluation and co-development of short and long-term options for energy efficiency, decarbonization and circularity.

ABB and Tata Steel will explore energy optimization via hydrogen as an alternative fuel for upstream processes and energy reduction as well as substitution through fully integrated electrification and digital systems.

The iron and steel industry globally accounts for around 8-9 per cent of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on an annual basis, whereas in India, it contributes 12 per cent to the total CO2 emissions.

Thus, the Indian steel industry needs to reduce its emissions substantially in view of the commitments made at the COP26 climate change conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023