Delhi Metro services to begin from 4 am during G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced that from September 8-10, train services will begin at 4 am. "For the upcoming G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days that is from 8th to 10th September 2023," DMRC said in a statement.

The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines. "All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (September 8-10) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9-10 due to security constraints," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

"However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on the 9th and 10th of September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations," DMRC said. Dayal said, "Parking at all Metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for three Metro stations falling in the New Delhi district. Parking at these three stations namely, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4 am of September 8 till 12 PM of September 11."

In view of this prestigious G-20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in the smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours. For regular updates regarding Metro services, passengers are advised to follow DMRC's official social media handles @officialDMRC on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram including the 'Delhi Metro Rail' App and website www.delhimetrorail.com. Passengers are also advised to use the 'DMRC Travel' App for instant booking of QR tickets for travel in Metro eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/stand in queue. (ANI)

