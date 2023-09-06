Left Menu

Luxury buses of other states plying in HP without permit to be charged Rs 5,000 per day: Dy CM Agnihotri

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:21 IST
Luxury buses of other states plying in HP without permit to be charged Rs 5,000 per day: Dy CM Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury buses registered in other states which operate in Himachal Pradesh without paying taxes will be fined Rs 5,000 per day, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

However, Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, said buses running in the industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh would be exempted for a month.

He said luxury buses registered in other states are not allowed to operate in Himachal Pradesh without paying tax from September 1 and field officers of the transport department will fine such vehicles Rs 5,000 per day.

The minister had earlier said that luxury buses have been running in Himachal Pradesh for the past 10 years without paying any tax to the state government. There are 200-250 such buses, he added.

Registration certificates of all 15-year-old vehicles in the government sector have been cancelled and they have been removed from the roads, the deputy chief minister said, adding these vehicles are being replaced with electric vehicles.

He said the transport department will generate an additional revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by plugging leakages, working with efficiency, cracking the whip on outside vehicles entering the state without paying taxes and making registration of all vehicles mandatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023