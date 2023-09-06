Maharashtra cabinet hands over Mogharpada site for Metro car shed project

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took key decisions in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. The cabinet approved the handover of the Mogharpada site in Thane to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Metro car shed project.

In the meeting, it was decided to launch a project worth 837 crore for Cyber security in the state. The government will also provide loans from the State Cooperative Bank to the cooperative sugar mills which are in financial crisis. Loans will be granted at lower interest rates than NCDC.

There will be a complete exemption in stamp duty to various companies of the Centre and for slum houses, reduction in stamp duty in Central Nagpur, the government said. Granting complete exemption in stamp duty to various central companies and implementing a reduction in stamp duty for slum houses in Central Nagpur.

Additionally, on September 4, in response to the Jalna Lathicharge incident and mounting opposition pressure, a cabinet sub-committee meeting on the Maratha reservation, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was convened at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also present at this meeting. The incident in Jalna involved clashes between police and protesters who were demanding reservations for the Maratha community, with police resorting to a lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators.(ANI)

