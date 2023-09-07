Transnational grid interconnections for "One Sun, One World, One Grid" conference held in New Delhi

In the run-up to the 18th G20 Summit, a one-day conference themed "Transnational Grid Interconnections for One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG)" convened in New Delhi on September 6. The conference, spearheaded by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a 'Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, sought to explore the potential of cross-border energy connectivity and collaboration, read the Ministry of Power press release.

In a virtual address to the conference, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh, underscored India's commitment to leveraging transnational grid interconnections to harness solar energy efficiently, read the release. Singh emphasized that such initiatives, like OSOWOG, will enable nations to harness the abundant energy resources of the sun, particularly as the world transitions toward renewable energy sources, read the release.

He highlighted that OSOWOG has the potential to make round-the-clock renewable energy more cost-effective, reducing the need for energy reserves and ultimately lowering electricity costs for the populace while ensuring energy access to millions who currently lack it, read the release. The Minister expressed his optimism, stating, "Once we have OSOWOG, no one will ever have to go without electricity. This will unite the world and ensure energy access to the millions of people who do not have access."

The conference featured a distinguished panel of experts, both domestic and international, who provided insights into the significance of transnational grid interconnections. Waleed S. Alsuraih from The World Bank emphasized the potential for interregional grids' integration in the Middle East & Africa, highlighting the role of the Pan Arab Electricity Market (PAEM) in connecting South Asia via GCC, the European Union, and Africa, read the release.

Pankaj Batra, Senior Advisor at IRADe, presented the ASEAN perspective, highlighting the complementary energy resources of SAARC, BIMSTEC, and ASEAN countries that can be tapped through transnational interconnections. Technical aspects and business models of existing Indian cross-border interconnections were discussed by Ashok Pal, Deputy COO of CTUIL, while S. R. Narasimhan, CMD of Grid Controller of India, delved into the System Operation Aspects for Regional Grid Interconnection, read the release.

Regulatory and legal considerations for regional grid interconnections were presented by Dr S. K. Chatterjee, Chief of CERC, and various technologies for transnational interconnections were discussed by Niket Jain, Chief Manager at Siemens Energy. The conference also delved into the vision of "One Sun, One World, One Grid" and how the transnational exchange of electricity through grid interconnections is pivotal to achieving energy security for a sustainable future, read the release.

India, under its G20 presidency, has underscored the importance of transnational grid interconnections in enhancing energy security, fostering economic growth, and facilitating universal energy access. This vision aligns with the theme of G20, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One-Earth, One-Family, One-Future," emphasizing international cooperation in energy planning, information sharing, research and development, and technical assistance to support renewable energy integration, read the release.

The conference marks a significant step toward achieving these goals and ensuring a sustainable energy future for all. (ANI)

