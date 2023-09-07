Left Menu

G20 Summit: Union ministers of state assigned responsibilities to receive foreign delegates

As the national capital has been decked up royally to welcome foreign delegates for the G20 summit, the Centre has assigned responsibilities to different Union ministers of state to welcome the dignitaries, according to sources.

US President Joe Biden will be received by Minister of State VK Singh on September 8 at 6.55 pm (tentative time) while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm. Further, according to sources, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MOS Darshana Jardosh at 12:30 pm while MoS Choubey will also receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 2.15 pm.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, will be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am, sources informed further. China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm while UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel. The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore. (ANI)

