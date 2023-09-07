US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on inflation concerns; Fed speakers in focus

Wall Street's main indexes fell at open on Thursday as weaker-than-expected jobless claims data added to concerns about sticky inflation, while investors awaited comments from key Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.01 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,351.18.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.93 points, or 0.69%, at 4,434.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 197.37 points, or 1.42%, to 13,675.11 at the opening bell.

