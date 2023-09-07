Plea in SC for registration for FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark

Delhi based lawyer on Thursday filed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’. The application also sought contempt of court action against Delhi and Chennai police for not registering suo motu FIR for hate speech in terms of Supreme Court’s earlier order.

The application was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal in an already pending case of hate speech and sought registration of an FIR against Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP A Raja for their act of outraging religious feelings, insult of the followers of Hindu religion and instigating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion. Lawyer said he is a follower of Sanatan Dharma and he watched a video statement of Stalin and its translation on social media and news reports in which Stalin spoke at an event called 'Sanatana Abolition Conference'.

“The applicant, being a Hindu and Sanatan Dharma follower, his religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradicating Sanatan Dharma and further comparing Sanatan with mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria. His words show his hate towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu government and has taken oath to work as per the constitution of our country and must respect all the regions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement for the Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion,” application stated. Aggrieved by the hate speech made by Stalin, the lawyer made a complaint to Delhi police for registration of FIR under section 153A and B, 295A, 298 and 505 but police is yet to register the FIR though Supreme Court in its order dated April 28 has directed all States and Union Territories UTs to register suo motu FIRs in hate speech offences without any complaint being filed.

“Action be taken irrespective of the religion of the maker of the speech, so that the secular character of India as envisaged by the Preamble is preserved,” application added. On September 5, 262 eminent citizens including former High Court judges and bureaucrats have written to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urging to take note of Stalin’s hate speech calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

They wrote the letter to the CJI stating that Supreme Court had directed the governments and police authorities to take suo motu action in hate speech cases without waiting for the lodging of formal complaints. Remarks of DMK leader Stalin triggered a massive political controversy across the country. (ANI)

