Left Menu

UK plans food security summit to address impact of Russia's Black Sea blockade

Sunak will say global leaders must make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia's global isolation, Sunak's office said. The deal, agreed in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowed major food grain producer Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea, but it expired in July, increasing global food prices.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 03:01 IST
UK plans food security summit to address impact of Russia's Black Sea blockade
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will host a global food security summit in November to support countries dealing with the impact of Russia's Black Sea grain blockade, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce on Friday at the G20 summit in India. Sunak will say global leaders must make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia's global isolation, Sunak's office said.

The deal, agreed in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowed major food grain producer Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea, but it expired in July, increasing global food prices. "Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20 ... the rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin's destruction," Sunak said in a statement as he departed for New Delhi.

"That starts with dealing with the terrible global consequences of Putin's stranglehold over the most fundamental resources, including his blockade of and attacks on Ukrainian grain." The food security summit, which will take place in London on Nov. 20, will bring together governments, international organisations and companies to tackle the causes of food insecurity and malnutrition, Sunak's office said.

Britain will also use military intelligence and surveillance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea to deter any Russian strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023