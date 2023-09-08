G20 Summit: Traffic regulations put in place in New Delhi

Curbs on traffic regulations came into force in the New Delhi on Friday morning as the national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10. The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit.

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday morning said that the movement of buses into the city from the Rajokari border has been stopped with effect from September 8 till September 10. Online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Delhi Government on Tuesday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses have been stopped from operating on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10. However, interstate buses are being allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi.

The movement of buses into Delhi from the Rajokari border has also been stopped. Police also have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10. The Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory issued on August 25, listed out restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles, buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis. It has urged people to use metro services as much as possible due to regulated traffic movement.

Police have advised people to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to get around the city till the restrictions are in place. Notably, the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of New Delhi District. No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District from 5 am on September 9 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, the notification stated. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. (ANI)

