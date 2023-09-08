Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit 

Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit going to be held on September 9-10. Fernandez was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Following the 15th BRICS summit, the five-member BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) invited Argentina along with five other countries to join the alliance. Argentina's envoy to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi praised India's role in the expansion of BRICS and said that "his country's inclusion in the group would not have been possible without India's support".

Moreover, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Argentina relations are cordial and encompass political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation including Antarctic research and cultural cooperation. India and Argentina have always supported each other on major international issues as well as India´s candidature to various UN and multilateral bodies. Argentina has always expressed its gratitude, in particular, for India´s support to Argentina on, the sovereignty issue of the Malvinas Islands and, recently on the issue of sovereign debt servicing and holdout creditors.

India is geared up to host the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India's presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India's soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. "Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last December. (ANI)