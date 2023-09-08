Left Menu

UK stocks open higher as oil prices, US bond yields dip

Investors also took comfort from a Bank of England survey on Thursday showing businesses were planning for their lowest price rises since February 2022, which could propel a slowdown in inflation. Inflation-sensitive stocks such as retailers rose 1.0%, leading sectoral gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:45 IST
UK stocks open higher as oil prices, US bond yields dip
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main stock indexes rose on Friday as easing U.S. bond yields and crude prices offered investors some relief at the end of a rough week for global markets.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% in early trade, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index was up 0.2%. Global stock markets have come under pressure this week as a surge in oil prices raised concerns about persistent price pressures and U.S. economic data fed into worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer even as data from elsewhere in the world disappointed.

On Friday, oil prices dipped about 0.5% and U.S. yields retreated. Investors also took comfort from a Bank of England survey on Thursday showing businesses were planning for their lowest price rises since February 2022, which could propel a slowdown in inflation.

Inflation-sensitive stocks such as retailers rose 1.0%, leading sectoral gains. Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings declined 0.1% after the house-builder joined sector peers in highlighting a gloomy trading environment in the face of rising interest rates and wider macro economic concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023